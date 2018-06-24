ALDE's Tariceanu, after coalition meeting: We are having parliamentary debate, not GEO on modification of Codes

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Monday stated that he did not discuss with the partners in the ruling coalition at their meeting earlier in the day about the modification of the Criminal Codes through a Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO), as they will use exclusively the parliamentary debate path for the job.

"We did not discuss anything about any emergency ordinance on the modification of the Codes. (...) We are going to follow the parliamentary debates path," Tariceanu said at the Palace of Parliament.He specified that the modifications in question won't be made by the Government assuming responsibility in Parliament either.The ALDE leader also said that participating in the coalition meeting were the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Liviu Dragnea, and PM Viorica Dancila.