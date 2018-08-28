ALDE's Tariceanu: We are in a situation of war with our political adversaries

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Wednesday, in Mamaia seaside resort, that the country is an extremely serious situation, that of the Constitution and laws being breached, adding that the political party which he represents "is in a situation of war with its political adversaries" who used illegal and immoral means in the political fight.

"Actually, in Romania there are parallel structures of power that seized the power, that made decisions to eliminate the political adversaries through illegal, non-democratic, unconstitutional means. And then I want to tell you something: Are we in a normal situation? No. We are beyond of being in a very serious situation, of breaching the Constitution and the laws. We are in a situation of war. We are in a situation of war with our political opponents who have used all the means, unlawful and immoral [means] in the political fight," Tariceanu told the attendees of the Summer Political School of the ALDE's women organisation.He also mentioned that the ALDE must be mobilised for war, but in a moral and legal manner."If they want war, then I tell you something, we have to mobilise for a war, but a moral and legal war. Therefore, to what our adversaries using illegal and immoral weapons, we are also responding with a war. These attitudes shouldn't be tolerated in any way," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated.