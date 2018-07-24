ALERTĂ - Casa Albă a anunţat viitorul ambasador al SUA în România. Este un român

Preşedintele Donald Trump şi-a anunţat marţi intenţia de a nominaliza mai multe persoane în funcţii-cheie. Printre cei nominalizaţi se află şi Adrian Zuckerman, pentru funcţia de ambasador extradordinar şi plenipotenţiar în România, potrivit unui anunţ publicat pe site-ul Casei Albe.

Adrian Zuckerman este un avocat din New York, care a imigrat în SUA din România, alături de familia sa, când avea 10 ani. Viitorul ambasador, care va trebuie să fie validat de Senatul SUA, vorbeşte fluent limba română.

Anunţul publicat pe site-ul Casei Albe:

President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Adrian Zuckerman of New Jersey, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Romania.

Mr. Zuckerman, a New York attorney, was admitted to the New York bar in 1984, and is a partner in the international law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP. Previously, Mr. Zuckerman was co-head of national real estate and corporate services at Epstein Becker & Green, PC, New York, New York and prior to that the head of real estate, Lowenstein Sandler, LLP, New York, New York. He has also acted as the chair of a civil court judicial screening panel and as an arbitrator for the Real Estate Board of New York. Active in philanthropic and educational initiatives, Mr. Zuckerman is a member of the board of Kids Corp. and serves on the alumni board of New York Law School. Mr. Zuckerman immigrated to the United States from Romania at the age of 10 and is fluent in Romanian. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his law degree from New York Law School.