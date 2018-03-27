Alexandra Predescu, epee silver medal at European Juniors' Championships in Sochi

Alexandra Predescu, a silver medalist in the epee event of the European Juniors' Championships in Sochi, resumed her international successes three years after becoming a world cadet champion at a time when she doubted that she would return to the European elite.

Alexandra Predescu, a member of CSA Steaua Bucharest, approached the Sochi continental competition only with the thought of winning and managed to reach the final, where she was defeated by Italian Federico Isola (6-15).Rares Dumitrescu, world champion, European champion and Olympic vice-champion, won his second bronze medal as a coach in a major competition - bronze, with the team of epee cadets: Rares Ailinca (CSM Brasov), Andrei Pastin (CS Dinamo), Elton Dinca (CS Riposta) and Alexandru Zmau (CSM Iasi).

AGERPRES .