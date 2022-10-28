Alexandru Matei clinches bronze medal in European Judo Championships U23 Sarajevo 2022

Romanian athlete Alexandru Matei clinched the bronze medal in men's 60kg event, on Friday, on the first day of the European Judo Championships U23 Sarajevo 2022 (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Matei defeated the Armenian Nersesyan Yervand in the first round, he won against the Spaniard Bernabeu Rico Jaume in the round of 16, he won against the Dutch Jaring Emiel in the quarters, but lost the semi-final to the Azerbaijani Ismayilov Kanan, Agerpres informs.

Alexandru Matei then won the match for the bronze medal against Israeli Shulman Ariel.

Romania fielded only five representatives at the European Judo Championships U23 (October 28-30), that sees 300 judokas, 175 boys and 125 girls, competing.