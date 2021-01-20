Alexandru Nazare: Vaccination is essential premise for returning to normalcy

Vaccination is an essential premise for returning to normalcy and for economic recovery, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said on Wednesday after being vaccinated against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES.

He urged the population to get vaccinated.

"I got the vaccine today. It was easy, it was simple. It doesn't hurt. Vaccination is an essential premise for returning to normalcy and for the resumption of economic activity and, first of all, for economic recovery. So, I recommend, I urge you: come with confidence to get vaccinated!," Nazare said.

The finance minister was vaccinated at the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital.