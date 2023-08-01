 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Alina Rotaru-Kottmann achieves 2024 Olympic Games' long jump qualification norm

wikipedia

Romanian athlete Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, coached by Mihai Corucle, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after achieving the Olympic norm of qualification in the long jump event on Sunday evening in Germany at the Inneringer Weitsprung Meeting competition, according to CSA Steaua's Facebook page.

Rotaru won the fourth edition of the competition with 6.96 meters, a personal record, Agerpres reports.

Alina Rotaru will participate in the World Championships in Budapest, which will take place between August 19-27.

Romania has reached six athletes qualified for the 2024 Olympics, including three athletes.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.