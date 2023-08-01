Alina Rotaru-Kottmann achieves 2024 Olympic Games' long jump qualification norm

Romanian athlete Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, coached by Mihai Corucle, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after achieving the Olympic norm of qualification in the long jump event on Sunday evening in Germany at the Inneringer Weitsprung Meeting competition, according to CSA Steaua's Facebook page.

Rotaru won the fourth edition of the competition with 6.96 meters, a personal record, Agerpres reports.

Alina Rotaru will participate in the World Championships in Budapest, which will take place between August 19-27.Romania has reached six athletes qualified for the 2024 Olympics, including three athletes.