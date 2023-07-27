All cancer patients included in new diagnosis and treatment programmes (PM Ciolacu)

The Government will approve an ordinance and a decision to unlock funding for diagnostic genetic testing and personalised medicine services for cancer patients, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced Thursday, saying that all cancer patients will be included in the new programmes.

"Today we conclude an important and long-awaited stage with the development of the standards of the National Cancer Control Plan. We are approving a Government ordinance and a decision that include the oncology programme, unlocking funding for genetic diagnosis and personalised medicine services, thus ensuring access to state-of-the-art radiotherapy for all cancer patients. Virtually all cancer patients are now included in the new diagnosis and treatment programmes," Ciolacu said at the start of the Executive meeting.

According to the prime minister, measures to reorganise the healthcare system for cancer patients, as well as quality of care standards and complex paediatric oncology centres, will quickly follow.

"We will set the course for achieving these goals monthly and yearly," the prime minister added.