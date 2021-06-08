All of Romania in COVID-19 green zone

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by Alba County - 0.27 and Prahova County - 0.28, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

In Bucharest, the rate is 0.18 cases per 1,000 population, down from 0.19.

The lowest rate in the country is in Gorj County, 0.03 cases per 1,000 population.

According to GCS, most new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours were reported in Bucharest City - 23 cases, and the counties of Prahova - 13 cases, Botosani, and Bihor - 12 cases, and Arges - 11 cases.

No new cases of infection were reported in the counties of Buzau, Calarasi, Gorj, Mehedinti and Tulcea.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 202 in the last 24 hours.

AGERPRES .