Almost 170,000 persons receive child rearing benefits in Nov. 2022

The number of people who received child rearing benefits was, in November 2022, 169,659, an increase of 435 people compared to October, when 169,224 people received this type of benefit, according to the data published by the National Agency for Payment and Social Inspection (ANPIS).

The child rearing benefits paid in November 2022 totaled 459.755 million RON, an increase of approximately 7.03 million RON compared to the previous month, when the total value of allowances accounted for more than 452.721 million RON, told Agerpres.

The average amount paid was 2,709.88 RON, an increase compared to October (2,675.28 RON).

In November, the most beneficiaries were recorded in Bucharest, respectively 22,681, as well as in the counties of Cluj - 8,857, Timis - 7,806 and Iasi - 7,354.