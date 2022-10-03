Almost 95,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of which about 8,900 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday, that on Sunday, 94,858 people entered Romania, through border points throughout the country, of which 8,914 were Ukrainian citizens, a decrease of about 16% compared to the previous day.

According to the source, approximately 191,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 46,400 means of transport, passed through the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,483,694 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.

On Sunday, 13 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.