Almost all stock market indices edge higher in Monday's opening trades

bvb

Almost all indices of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) were on the rise this Monday, 25 minutes into trading, with the main index BET that reflects the evolution of the 16 most liquid issuers - the SIFs excepted - inching up 0.13 percent to 8,825.56 points. 


The BETPlus index that tracks the most liquid 37 stocks was up 0.13 percent, while the BET-FI index of the financial investment companies was down 0.15 percent. 

The BET-NG index of the 10 companies in the energy industry and public utilities sector was up 0.21 percent. 

The BET-XT extended blue-chip index of the 25 top liquid shares gained 0.07 percent, and the BET-BK benchmark index reflecting the yield of investment funds was up 0.15 percent. 

Total trades in the first 25 minutes of the session amounted to 1.3 million lei (276,283 euro). 

The best performing issuers were Transilvania Constructii - which gained 13.13 percent, Oil Terminal (+9.55 pct) and Turbomecanica (+1.25 pct). 

Conversely, the issuers to see the steepest depreciation were MedLife, which lost 1.54 pct, SIF Banat Crisana (-1.35 pct) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-0.86 pct).

