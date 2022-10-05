Amalia Nita snatches gold at EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Montesilvano (Italy)

Romanian boxer Amalia Nita won her second consecutive continental title, on Tuesday, after defeating the Italian Amina Golinelli on points (5-0), in the welterweight (66kg) final, at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Montesilvano (Italy), told Agerpres.

Nita "defended her crown in the style of a great champion, outperforming the representative of the hosts in a categorical manner. There was a value difference that you can rarely see in a European final. The Italian Amina Golinelli listened resignedly to the decision of the referees, after losing every round, with a handicap even, in the last round listening to the referee's count, at the end of a series of punches by Amalia, who wanted to finish this European course strong, in search of KO," notes the Facebook page of the Romanian Boxing Federation (FRB).

"Congratulations, Amalia, you are a great athlete, following in the footsteps of Lacramioara Perijoc and Claudia Nechita, towards high Olympic goals. Congratulations to your parents, congratulations to all the coaches who have contributed to your development over the years. It is a success, especially the way in which you snatched it, of which Romanian sport is proud. It is a success that you certainly have the ability to surpass every year!" the FRB president, Vasile Citea, said.

Romania finished with a gold medal and four bronze medals, after Daniel Irofte (50 kg), Alexandru Carare (66 kg), Diana Tanasescu (70 kg) and Alexandra Bercea (+80 kg) lost in the semi-finals.

Romania sent a delegation of 20 boxers (7 girls and 13 boys) to the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Montesilvano (Italy), set to win between three and five medals.