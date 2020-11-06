Ambassadors of four ASEAN countries tour Miroslava industrial parks

A delegation made up of ambassadors from four Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh - toured the industrial parks in the small town of Miroslava, Iasi County, on Friday, accompanied by Chairman of the Iasi County Council Costel Alexe and Miroslava Mayor Dan Nita.

The ambassador of Malaysia to Romania, Abdullah Zawawi Bin Tahir, stressed that the relationship between the two countries has lasted for more than 50 years, with Iasi being the city where more than 80 students from his country studied.The ambassador of Indonesia, Muhammad Amhar Azeth, said he contacted the Romanian government regarding the possibility of investments.The ambassador of Bangladesh, Daud Ali, mentioned that he enjoys a visit to Iasi, as his country is interested in construction, education, economic partnerships.The ambassador of Pakistan, Zafar Iqbal, in his turn said he was glad to be in Iasi, the second largest county in Romania by population, adding that Pakistan is interested in finding areas for co-operation, especially in agriculture, construction, and human resources.Iasi County Council Chairman Costel Alexe voiced hope that the visit of the four ambassadors will materialise with investments in his county.