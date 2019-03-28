Ambassadors teach Romanian pupils about diplomacy

US, Israeli, German and Russian ambassadors in Bucharest, as well as former ministers of foreign affairs of Romania, on Thursday, spoke to the hundreds of pupils attending the 8th edition of the Laude-Reut - 2Day Ambassador Conference about their own experience in diplomacy.

The US Ambassador, Hans Klemm, presented the advantages and challenges of a diplomatic career. He said that, first of all, the job of an ambassador is about serving your country. Not about the job itself or the financial gains, but about defending your country's values and interests, no matter where you were sent in the world. He also reminded the pupils that being an ambassador means that you are far from your family, maybe in a country facing a difficult situation. He also spoke about the will and capacity to study foreign languages and the geographical diversity ambassadors have access to. He mentioned Korea, Japan, the Caribbean area and South-East Asia as the regions were he served so far.

The Israeli Ambassador in Romania, David Saranga, spoke about how useful it is to learn the language of the country you were sent to serve as an ambassador, for knowing the language helps one understand more about the respective country. He also told the pupils that in order to have success a persons must take risks and be creative.

Ambassador Adrian Cioroianu, a permanent representative of Romania to UNESCO, spoke about how important each generation's contribution to maintaining peace is and underscored the role of the European Union in this process.

The German Ambassador, Cord Meier-Klodt, said that, in order for Europe to be stronger, there is need of collaboration. He also mentioned security and climate change among the challenges facing the next generations, and about the need of consensus in dealing with such challenges. He went on to say that Europe needs to be rediscovered and defended by the next generations.

The Russian Ambassador to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, opined that there is not much satisfaction in the diplomatic field, as almost all the proposals advanced by his country's representatives in Romania, and his Western counterparts in general, were rejected.