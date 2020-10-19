'Amigo' feature film - Dracula Trophy 2020 winner

The feature film "Amigo" directed by Oscar Martin was picked winner of the Dracula Trophy 2020, the award for best feature film, according to AGERPRES.

The 8th edition of the Dracula Film Festival Awards Gala took place on Sunday, at the Reduta Cultural Center in Brasov.

The jury consisted of Chris Orgelt - president (Belgium - Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival Program Manager), Aurelia Mengin (France - filmmaker) and Dorian Boguta (Romania - actor, director).

The jury also awarded two special mentions for the feature film section: "Terminal Station" (Brazil, 2019) and "Deodato Holocaust" (Brazil, 2019), which received the award for best documentary.

The "Vladutz" trophy for the best Romanian short film was awarded to the film "Thank You for Your Teeth!" (Romania), directed by George ve Gänćaard and Horia Cucuta.

The "Little Dracula" trophy for the best international short film went to the Italian production "The Recycling Man", directed by Carlo Ballaur.

The jury of the short film competition consisted of Sorina-Adina Vazelina, graphic designer, Paul Muresan, animator, and Alexandru Lamba, SF writer, editor of the online magazine "Galaxia 42".

The jury also awarded a mention to the short film section, for "Death and the Knight" (Romania), directed by Radu Gaciu.

The "Dracula Digital" trophy and the prize of 200 euros awarded to young people aged 16 to 29 were won by the short film "Imagine 2020", a film made with a mobile phone by a team from Brunei, made up of Sahriz Azim Sahrun, Philip Lim Shen Huei, Sahira Shahminan.

The keywords of this year's Dracula Digital competition were "Thumb", "Oak" and "Iron".

The Dracula Digital jury was composed of Gabriel Balanescu - president (photographer, anthropologist), Anghel Damian (actor, screenwriter and director) and Stefan Iancu (actor).

Canadian actress Debbie Rochon won the honorary title "Countess Dracula".

The awarding of the honorary title of Count Dracula at each edition of the Dracula Film Festival has become a tradition, and the trophy recipients include director Lamberto Bava, actor Armand Assante and special effects master Sergio Stivaletti.

At the 8th edition of the festival, the title of Count Dracula was awarded for the first time to a female personality from the genre film industry, an actress who featured in over 250 film productions, screenwriter and multi-award winning director, renowned Indie Horror producer.

The gala evening of the Dracula Film Festival ended with the world premiere of the documentary "In Search of Dracula's Castle" (USA, Romania, Moldova), a documentary made by Bram Stoker's great-great-grandson, Dacre Stoker.

Dacre Stoker launches a worldwide research campaign for the documents that inspired Bram Stoker to write the book Dracula. He arrives in Romania, where he and a team of Romanians go to the Calimani Mountains to look for the location of Dracula's fictional castle. The documentary was made by Corneliu Tepelus (director, producer), Stas Ciorescu (editor, producer), Radu Oprea (producer), Liviu Bazarca "Razesul" (producer) and Dacre Stoker (producer, screenwriter, narrator).