An overwhelming 92.6 pct of foreign visitors to Romania between Jan - Sep hailed from Europe

turisti

Foreign visitors to Romania in the first three quarters of 2019 hailed mostly from Europe (92.6 pct), with visitors from the Republic of Moldova accounting for the highest share, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The top 6 countries by the share of visitors of the total number of arrivals are as follows: the Republic of Moldova (19.7 pct), Bulgaria (14.4 pct), Ukraine (14.3 pct), Hungary (11.7 pct), Serbia (4.2 pct) and Germany (4.1 pct).

According to the INS, there were 4,864,500 arrivals from EU countries (48.5 pct of total arrivals) between January 1 and September 30, up 9.9 pct compared to the similar period of 2018.

Compared to the year-ago period the largest increase was registered in the number of arrivals from Africa (11.6 pct), Europe (10.6 pct), Central and South America (9.9 pct), Australia, Oceania and other territories (4.1 pct), Asia (2.2 pct).

Although the majority of the foreign visitors used road transport for their trip to Romania, rail transport saw a 16.4 pct increase YoY.

