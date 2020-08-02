Ana Aslan ROL 2 hospital, reopened for Covid-19 patients, after facelift works

The ROL 2 hospital, erected by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) in the courtyard of the Ana Aslan Institute of Bucharest was reopened on Sunday, to admit patients in the context of coronavirus pandemic.

Colonel physician Simona Ionescu, commander of the ROL 2 hospital told a news conference that the tents in this area were being replaced recently with medical containers, apart from works on the soil structure and sewerage, all of which with a huge effort from the service people and the civil contract staff with the MApN, from various departments.

In the new configuration, by redesigning the circuits and carrying out extensive site redevelopment and restoration of utility infrastructure, a total of 167 beds will be provided, distributed as follows: 23 ICU beds, for patients in serious or critical condition; 56 beds for patients with medium and mild forms of disease, following infection with SARS-CoV-2, in new spaces, created by the location of 30 medical accommodation containers and 16 sanitary containers equipped with showers and toilets; 64 beds, also for patients with medium and easy forms, arranged in tents, in superior accommodation conditions compared to the previous organization; a buffer area with a maximum capacity of 24 beds, for the isolation of patients waiting for the results of the COVID-19 tests.