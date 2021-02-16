Anca Dragu: Volunteers from communication team will be remunerated

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, announced that the volunteers she wants to include in her communication team will be remunerated, according to AGERPRES.

"Following the reactions in the comments to the last posting, a clarification is needed: the informal style of writing can sometimes be misinterpreted. The volunteers, meaning those eager to get involved, not those who perform volunteering activities, will be hired and remunerated according to the norms in force, namely in line with law 176/2018," Anca Dragu wrote on Facebook.

The president of the Senate stated on Monday evening that "young people must have the opportunity to gain experience in state institutions".

"That's why we are looking for two volunteers to be part of our communication team in an internship for 3 months. We want with us young people who trust them and us, who are creative, insightful, for whom it is natural to work in a team and who speak English fluently, and the grammar of our language is not a mystery to them. It must be specified that the spirit of initiative and the sense of humor are very important," Anca Dragu announced on Facebook.

The requirements listed are: high school graduates, undergraduate or graduate students; at least one year of volunteering experience; experience in project management is a plus, availability of at least 20 hours per week, ability to easily use platforms such as: Facebook, Instagram, Tweeter, LinkedIn, ability to analyze and understand the statistics of social media accounts; to be up to date with online trends and be able to identify communication opportunities in the digital environment.

"In short, we were looking for two digital savy. Until 28.02.2021, at 23.59, we are waiting (...) for your CV accompanied by a short text in which you characterize yourself: who are you, what do you think you have learnt so far from your experiences and what your plans for the future are," Dragu specified.