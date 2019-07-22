 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ANOFM: Over 26,334 job vacancies at national level Monday

anofm

A number of 26,334 job vacancies at national level were registered on Monday by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), which receives data provided by economic agents, informs ANOFM.

Most of the jobs offered at national level were for sales assistant (1,613 posts), apprentice (1,288 posts), security agent (1,196), unskilled worker for assembling parts (1,099), unskilled worker in the garment industry (1,015), goods handler (666), textile assembler (634), unskilled worker on demolition of buildings, mason (627) etc.

Out of the 26,334 job vacancies declared by the employers to the employment agencies, 1,153 are for the persons with higher education (engineer in different fields of activity, programmer, manager, physician, accountant, etc), 13,805 for people with high school education, post-secondary, vocational, the rest of the jobs being for people with primary or secondary education or without studies, notes ANOFM.

The offer of jobs at national level can be found on the ANOFM website under the section Natural Persons / Vacancies. As far as the jobs at the county level are concerned, this information can be viewed on the website of each county / municipal employment agency or at their headquarters.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.