Another five BVB listed companies to be included in FTSE Emerging Markets indices

Five companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) - specifically MedLife (ticker symbol M), Purcari Wineries (WINE), Conpet (COTE), Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP) and Sphera Franchise Group (SFG) - will be included in the FTSE Emerging Markets indices as of March 21, a release informs today, stating that the decision of the global index leader was taken following the quarterly review announced on Friday, February 18. Thus, the M shares will be included in the FTSE Global All Cap indices, and WINE, COTE, IMP and SFG will join the FTSE Global Micro Cap starting March 21. Furthermore, Nuclearelectrica (SNN), which is already part of the FTSE Global All Cap indices since September 21, 2020, is moving from the Small Cap to the Mid Cap category.

MedLife is Romania's largest privately-owned medical services operator; founded in 1996, it was listed on the Stock Exchange in December 2016, following a successful IPO worth 230 million RON.Purcari Wineries is a top wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe, which entered the Stock Exchange in February 2018 after successfully raising 186 million RON in an IPO.Conpet specializes in the transport by rail and pipeline of crude oil, condensate and liquid ethane to Romanian refineries, and has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 2004.Boasting 30 years of experience on the market, Impact Developer & Contractor is a company founded with 100 percent Romanian capital and the first real estate developer listed on the Stock Exchange in 1996.Sphera Franchise Group, one of the most important foodservice operators in Romania, entered the Stock Exchange in November 2017 following an IPO of 285 million RON. The company manages restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands and is the first foodservice operator listed on the BVB. (AGERPRES)