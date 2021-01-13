Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 13,821 persons immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for the Coordination of anti-COVID Vaccination informs that in the last 24 hours, 13,821 people have been immunized with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Registry of Vaccinations application.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 154,268 people have been vaccinated so far.

In the last 24 hours, 60 common and minor reactions were recorded in those vaccinated, out of which 21 local reactions, 39 general reactions.Since December 27, 2020, 544 common and minor reactions were recorded at the level of vaccination centers, of which 214 local reactions with pain at the injection site; 330 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, rash allergies) and a reaction is under investigation.The opening hours of the vaccination centers ends at 20:00, which is why the number of vaccinations carried out between 17:00 and 20:00 will be reflected in the next day's report.