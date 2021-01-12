 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 15,257 persons vaccinated in past 24 hours

Inquam Photos / George Calin
vaccinare 4

The National Committee for the coordination of the COVID vaccination campaign informs that 15,257 people received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the past 24 hours, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 140,447 people have been vaccinated so far.

In the past 24 hours, 56 common and minor reactions were recorded in those vaccinated, of which 20 local reactions, 36 systemic reactions.

As of December 27, 2020, 484 common and minor reactions were recorded at the level of vaccination centres, out of which 193 local reactions with pain at the injection site; 291 systemic reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, urticaria allergies); and one reaction is still under investigation.

The programme of vaccination centres ends at 8.00 pm, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 5.00pm and 8.00pm will be reflected in next day's report.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.