Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 49,386 people - immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 49,386 vaccine doses administered, among which 39,991 - Pfizer, 5,847 - AstraZeneca and 3,548 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccine Registry.

CNCAV shows that 38,767 people were vaccinated with the first jab, and the second jab was received by 10,169 people.

Until now, since the debut of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 2,069,143 doses administered to a number of 1,375,594 people, among whom 682,045 with the first dose and 693,549 - with the second dose as well.In the past 24 hours there were 176 adverse reactions recorded, 7 local type and 169 general type reactions. Since the immunization began, there were 6,709 adverse reactions recorded for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.