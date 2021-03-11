Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 49,911 people - immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 49,911 vaccine doses administered, among which 40,210 - Pfizer, 6,302 - AstraZeneca and 3,399 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccine Registry.

CNCAV shows that 39,667 people were vaccinated with the first jab, and the second jab was received by 10,244 people.

Until now, since the debut of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 2,019,757 doses administered to a number of 1,336,827 people, among whom 653,897 with the first dose and 682,930 - with the second dose as well.In the past 24 hours there were 113 adverse reactions recorded, 3 local type and 110 general type reactions. Since the immunization began, there were 6,533 adverse reactions recorded for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.