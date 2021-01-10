Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 5,993 persons immunised in past 24 hrs, 108,294 to date

The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 informs that, in the past 24 hours, 5,993 persons have been immunised against the novel coronavirus, with Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, as many as 108,294 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to date.

In those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 38 common and minor reactions were recorded, including 15 local reactions and 23 general reactions.

As of 27 December 2020, there were 388 common and minor vaccination centres, including 155 local pain reactions at the injection spot and 233 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, hives allergies), with five others under investigation.