Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/64,133 persons immunised in the past 24hrs

In the past 24 hours, 64,133 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 50,450 Pfizer, 2,001 Moderna, 4,377 AstraZeneca and 7,305 Johnson & Johnson, according to a report by the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV ) against COVID-19.

CNCAV shows that, in the same interval, 20,536 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 43,597 people with the second.

As of December 27, 2020, 7,873,523 doses were administered to a number of 4,320,017 people, of which 766,511 received a dose and 3,553,506 and the second one too.

In the past 24 hours, 31 side effects were reported - 5 local and 26 general.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,081 side effects to COVID vaccines recorded - 1,726 local and 14,355 general.

According to CNCAV, 138 side effects are under investigation.

The data were provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.