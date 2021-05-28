Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 69,477 people immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for Coordinating activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), informs that in the last 24 hours there were 69,477 vaccine doses administered, among which 50,237 from Pfizer, 4,312 from Moderna, 6,253 from AstraZeneca and 8,675 from Johnson&Johnson.

The data was supplied by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry.

According to CNCAV, in the last 24 hours, 24,480 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 44,997 people with the second dose.In the last 24 hours there were 48 adverse reactions registered - 6 local types and 42 general types.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on 27 December 2020, there were 15,990 adverse reactions registered for the anti-COVID vaccines - 1,718 local types and 14,272 general types.CNCAV mentions that 138 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.