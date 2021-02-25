Antibiotice Iasi makes 28.33 million RON, gross profit, in 2020

The pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi has made a gross profit of 28.33 million RON last year, up by 16% in comparison with the value from the rectified Income and Expenses Budget, according to the preliminary financial results sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, as reported by AGERPRES.

The company reported a total income of 380.39 million RON and total spending of 352.06 million RON.

The value of sales on the international markets in the year 2020 was of 158.27 million RON, rising by 4% in comparison with 2019. The export ratio in the company's turnover has gone up to 46.60% in 2020, in comparison with 39% in 2019.

"In the context of the year 2020, marked by the effects of the pandemic of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Antibiotice identified solutions for realizing proposed strategic objectives through the business plan and also to ensure the people's health. The company supplemented the portfolio with products targeted for treating COVID associated diseases (biocidal, Paracetamol, Novocalmin) and took measures for social distancing and maintaining the health of its employees," according to the document sent to BVB.

Furthermore, throughout last year, Antibiotice Iasi managed to become the main Romanian exporter on the Vietnam market, with a rd 10 million USD traded value in 2020, tripling its sales of injectable sterile powder on the European market and also consolidating Nistanina sales on the Asian, Australian, Africa and North American markets. The company is a leader in the generic prescription and OTC medicines, sold in hospitals, with a market quota of 14.8% and takes first place in the Romanian relevant market, with a market quota of 13.1%, according to the company's report.

Last year, the value of prescribed medication to Romanian patients was of 18.05 billion RON (distribution price), rising by 1.3%, in comparison with 2019.

As of September, sales have regained their pace, registering a plus of 6.7%, in comparison with the same period of previous year.

"Antibiotice SA followed the market's tendency in 2020. The value of sales towards patients on the Antibiotice portfolio was of 318.6 million RON, dropping by 5.2%, in comparison with 2019 (336 million RON). In medicine boxes, the company registered a drop of 15.9%, from 31 to 26 million boxes," according to the report regarding the results of 2020.