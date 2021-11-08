APIA: 90.54pct of total eligible farmers to receive subsidies under 2021 campaign

More than 697,000 farmers (90.54pct of the total eligible one) got their applications for subsidies approved until November 8, under the Advance Payments Campaign for 2021, with a total amount of 1.12 billion euros available, informs the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA).

"Between October 18 and November 8, 2021, the amount of 1.10 billion euros was authorized to be paid to 697,603 farmers under the Advance Payments Campaign for 2021, representing 90.54pct of the total number of farmers eligible for this type of payment," reads a press release of APIA sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

Regarding the Coupled Support in the zootechnical sector, sheep and goat species, a number of 10,220 farmers got their applications for subsidies approved, 61.38pct of those who submitted such applications under the 2021 Campaign, with the authorized amount being 31.71 million euros.According to APIA, the payments financed from the EFGA are made at the exchange rate of 4.9475 lei for one euro, and the payments financed from the EAFRD are made at the exchange rate of 4.8683 lei for one euro.