APIA: New car registrations up by 33.3 pct in first five months

A number of 47,111 new vehicles were registered in Romania in the first five months, up 33.3% from the 35,346 cars registered in the same period in 2021, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

According to the cited source, after the important evolution of the first months, May 2022 comes with an increase of 18.7% of vehicle registrations compared to the previous year, an increase registered after four months of decrease from the end of the previous year.

"If we refer to the previous years, there is a 41.2% increase in May 2022 compared to the same period in 2020 and a 21.8% decrease compared to May 2019," APIA representatives maintain.

On the national market, the top ten brands, plus commercial vehicles, after five months in 2022, is led by Dacia (12,842 units), followed by Ford (4,683 units), Hyundai (3,921 units), Toyota (3,880 units), Renault (3,743 units), Volkswagen (3,382 units), Skoda (3,307 units), Mercedes Benz (3,010 units), Peugeot (1,855 units) and Kia (1,090 units).

At the same time, vehicles (accounting for approximately 83% of the total) registered, in May 2022, a volume of 10,080 units, by 24.2% more than in the similar month of 2021.

In terms of market share, the SUV segment is on the first position, with a share of 45.8%, up 1.2% compared to 2021, followed by Class C with a share of 25.3%, down by 1.5% and Class B with a share of 16.4%, down by 3.1% compared to the share held in the same period last year.

"Depending on the type of fuel of the registered cars, in this year's first five months, gasoline engines register an increase of 38.5% compared to the similar period of 2021, thus reaching a share of 65%. As regards vehicles equipped with diesel engines, they register a decrease of 23.5% compared to the first five months of 2021 and have a share of 15% of the total," states the cited source.

On the other hand, the "electrified" vehicles, respectively the electric ones (100% and plug-in hybrids), as well as the full hybrid cars (which also have electric traction motor without external power supply), ending up owning, after five months from 2022, a market share of 19.9%, which exceeds by 4.9% and 2,329 units the share held by diesel engines.

"As in 2021, when, although there was a decrease in car purchases in general, the 'green ones' ranked high, with purchases in this category doubling in 2022 (+ 135.8%), year-on-year. In this context, the significant increase of all-electric cars (+ 513.6%) and plug-in hybrid cars (+ 145%) is noteworthy," the release states.

Between January and May 2022, topping the rankings of the 5 most sold all-electric vehicles was Dacia Spring, with 1,884 units, model launched in 2021, Tesla Model 3, 257 units, a nineteen-fold increase compared to the same period last year, Hyundai Kona with 206 units, up 663.0%, Volkswagen e-UP! with 128 units, up 13.3% and Renault Zoe up 124 units, up 158.3%.

Topping the rankings of the plug-in electric vehicle sales was Ford Kuga, with 140 units, + 191.7%, followed by Mercedes Benz GLE with 126 units, + 186.4%, Hyundai Tucson with 105 units, Mercedes Benz GLC with 95 units, up 86.3% and Renault Captur with 92 units, up by 31.4%.

The top 3 hybrid cars, without external power supply is led by Toyota Corolla with 903 units, up 27.7% from 2021, followed by Toyota C-HR with 765 units and 14.7% increase, and Toyota RAV4 with 541 units, up 14.4%.

"Analyzing the evolution of all-wheel drive cars (4x4), we note that, after five months in 2022, they have a market share of 20.5%, corresponding to a total volume of 9,669 units, up 4.9% year-on-year, when 9,213 units were registered," specify the APIA representatives.

In terms of the type of owner, most car purchases in May 2022 were made by legal entities, which cover 65% of all car purchases.

On the other hand, light commercial vehicles registered a decrease of 6.4% in May 2022 compared to May 2021. Over the five months of this year, there was a decrease of 15.2%, which shows an evolution opposite to that of cars (+ 33.3%).

