 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Approximately 515,000 Romanians celebrate St. Stephen name day

ziarullumina.ro
Sfantul Stefan

Approximately 515,000 Romanians celebrate their name on the feast of Saint Archdeacon Stephen, on December 27.

According to the data provided by the Directorate for Personal Records, there are 362,037 men and 152,558 women, agerpres reports.

Among male first names, the following are found: Fane - 489 people, Fanel - 8,083, Fanica - 4,603, Istvan - 32,234, Stefan - 309,900, Stefanel - 3,497, Stefanus - 4, Stefanut - 3,227.

For women, the most common first name is Stefania/Stefania - 124,996, but there are also Fana - 297 people, Fanica - 8,002, Fanuta - 996 and Stefana - 18,267.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.