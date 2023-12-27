Approximately 515,000 Romanians celebrate St. Stephen name day

Approximately 515,000 Romanians celebrate their name on the feast of Saint Archdeacon Stephen, on December 27.

According to the data provided by the Directorate for Personal Records, there are 362,037 men and 152,558 women, agerpres reports.

Among male first names, the following are found: Fane - 489 people, Fanel - 8,083, Fanica - 4,603, Istvan - 32,234, Stefan - 309,900, Stefanel - 3,497, Stefanus - 4, Stefanut - 3,227.

For women, the most common first name is Stefania/Stefania - 124,996, but there are also Fana - 297 people, Fanica - 8,002, Fanuta - 996 and Stefana - 18,267.