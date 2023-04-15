APRIL 15 IN HISTORY

1879 - Birth of linguist Theodor Capidan, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 1 September 1953)

1905 - Birth of historian and orientalist Aurel Decei (d. April 24, 1976)

1905 - Birth of agricultural engineer and agri-technician Irimie Staicu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 12 July 1989)

1919 - Hungarian Army crosses the demarcation line set by the Inter-allied Military Commission along the Somes Valley. The Romanian Army counter-attacked on April 16

1921 - Death of General surveyor and cartographer Constantin Barozzi, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 14 October 1833)

1924 - Death of composer Eduard Caudella (b. May 22, 1841)

1927 - Birth of writer, scenarist Petre Luscalov (d. 15 January 2004)

1934 - Birth of psychiatrist and writer Ion Vianu

1935 - Birth of musicologist Gheorghe Firca (d. 1 January 2016)

1939 - Birth of agricultural engineer Nicolae N. Saulescu, member of the Romanian Academy

1944 - Anglo-American bombs strike upon Romania

1944 - Birth of doctor Mircea Laurentiu Popescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 August 2015)

1946 - Birth of painter Zamfir Dumitrescu (d. 6 February 2021)

1947 - Establishment of Banatul Philharmonic of Timisoara

1957 - Signing in Bucharest of the Agreement between the governments of Romania and the USSR on the legal status of the Soviet troops temporarily stationed in Romania

1967 - Death of Nicolae Colan, metropolitan bishop of Cluj, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 28 November 1893)

1978 - Death of composer and instrument player Sergiu Malagamba (b. 6 February 1918)

1993 - Radio ProFM starts broadcast in Bucharest

1997 - Death of poet, essayist and translator Petru Cretia (b. 21 January 1927)

1998 - Working reunion of NATO countries and partners' representatives in South-East Europe, in Bucharest

2004 - The Supreme Allied Forces Command of Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, holds the ceremony to raise the flags of the seven new NATO member states: Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Slovakia, marking their full entry into the alliance's structures

2008 - Death of art critic, literary historian and essayist Dan Grigorescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 13 May 1931)

2008 - Death of engineer Dan Mateescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 15 November 1911)

2014 - Death of poet, prose writer and translator Nina Cassian (b. 27 November 1924).