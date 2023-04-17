 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

APRIL 17 IN HISTORY

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

Orthodox Holiday: Holy Easter (Monday Easter)

1822 - Delegations of grand boyars of Wallachia (seven boyars) and Moldova (six boyars) arrive in Istanbul to present the claims of the dominant class from the Romanian principalities, such as: re-establishment of the Romanian-born ruling, strengthening of the privileges of the boyars by concentrating the power in the hands of a small group of grand boyars, the exclusion of the Greeks from the civil and ecclesiastic positions, the exclusive right for the Romanian-born to fill in the public jobs, the introduction of certain reforms in the bourgeois style spirit, etc.

1878 - Birth of chemist engineer Negoita Danaila, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 5, 1953)

1880 - Establishment of the National Bank of Romania

1895 - Birth of poet, prose writer and translator Ion Vinea (d. July 6, 1964)

1896 - Death of poet, prose writer and publicist Traian Demetrescu (b. November 3, 1866)

1897 - Birth of jurist Traian Ionascu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 19, 1981)

1916 - Birth of poetess Magda Isanos (d. November 17, 1944)

1918 - Establishment in Paris of the National Committee of Romanians of Transylvania and Bucovina under the chairmanship of Traian Vuia, then of Ioan Cantacuzino; campaigned for the independence of Transylvania and union with Romania

1935 - Birth of prose writer George Balaita (d. April 16, 2017)

1935 - Establishment of Romania's Academy of Medical Sciences

1938 - Iron Guard leader Corneliu Zelea Codreanu is arrested and sentenced to prison alongside several other leaders of the same movement

1945 - Death of poet and essayist Ion Pillat, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 31, 1891)

1945 - Death of poet and prose writer Mircea Streinul (b. January 2, 1910)

1947 - Establishment of Oltenia state Philharmonic in Craiova

1960 - Birth of actor Adrian Paduraru

1964 - Death of actor George Vraca (b. November 25, 1896)

1985 - Death of film critic, essayist and translator D.I. Suchianu (b. September 2, 1895)

1990 - Death of engineer Paul Gh. Dimo, member of the Romanian Academy (b. June, 1905)

1996 - Official inauguration at Cernavoda of the first reactor of the Nuclear-electrical Power Plant, attended by president Ion Iliescu and Canadian Premier Jean Chretien

1997 - Death of painter Ion Musceleanu (b. October 14, 1903)

1999 - NATO requests Romania to provide unrestricted access to its air space to conduct operations against Yugoslavia; the request is approved April 20 by the Supreme Council for National Defence and the Romanian Government

2005 - Single Emergency Number 112 comes into force

2005 - Anamaria Marinca is designated best actress at the BAFTA Awards for television for the British movie Sex Traffic

2006 - The Aninoasa quarry, operational since 1871, is closed down

2007 - Death of physicist Ioan Ursu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 5, 1928)

2007 - Death of soloist Gil Dobrica (b. 14 February 1946)

2013 - Death of physicist and engineer Paul Dan Cristea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 13, 1941).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.