APRIL 17 IN HISTORY

1822 - Delegations of grand boyars of Wallachia (seven boyars) and Moldova (six boyars) arrive in Istanbul to present the claims of the dominant class from the Romanian principalities, such as: re-establishment of the Romanian-born ruling, strengthening of the privileges of the boyars by concentrating the power in the hands of a small group of grand boyars, the exclusion of the Greeks from the civil and ecclesiastic positions, the exclusive right for the Romanian-born to fill in the public jobs, the introduction of certain reforms in the bourgeois style spirit, etc.

1878 - Birth of chemist engineer Negoita Danaila, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 5, 1953)

1880 - Establishment of the National Bank of Romania

1895 - Birth of poet, prose writer and translator Ion Vinea (d. July 6, 1964)

1896 - Death of poet, prose writer and publicist Traian Demetrescu (b. November 3, 1866)

1897 - Birth of jurist Traian Ionascu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 19, 1981)

1916 - Birth of poetess Magda Isanos (d. November 17, 1944)

1918 - Establishment in Paris of the National Committee of Romanians of Transylvania and Bucovina under the chairmanship of Traian Vuia, then of Ioan Cantacuzino; campaigned for the independence of Transylvania and union with Romania

1935 - Birth of prose writer George Balaita (d. April 16, 2017)

1935 - Establishment of Romania's Academy of Medical Sciences

1938 - Iron Guard leader Corneliu Zelea Codreanu is arrested and sentenced to prison alongside several other leaders of the same movement

1945 - Death of poet and essayist Ion Pillat, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 31, 1891)

1945 - Death of poet and prose writer Mircea Streinul (b. January 2, 1910)

1947 - Establishment of Oltenia state Philharmonic in Craiova

1960 - Birth of actor Adrian Paduraru

1964 - Death of actor George Vraca (b. November 25, 1896)

1985 - Death of film critic, essayist and translator D.I. Suchianu (b. September 2, 1895)

1990 - Death of engineer Paul Gh. Dimo, member of the Romanian Academy (b. June, 1905)

1996 - Official inauguration at Cernavoda of the first reactor of the Nuclear-electrical Power Plant, attended by president Ion Iliescu and Canadian Premier Jean Chretien

1997 - Death of painter Ion Musceleanu (b. October 14, 1903)

1999 - NATO requests Romania to provide unrestricted access to its air space to conduct operations against Yugoslavia; the request is approved April 20 by the Supreme Council for National Defence and the Romanian Government

2005 - Single Emergency Number 112 comes into force

2005 - Anamaria Marinca is designated best actress at the BAFTA Awards for television for the British movie Sex Traffic

2006 - The Aninoasa quarry, operational since 1871, is closed down

2007 - Death of physicist Ioan Ursu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 5, 1928)

2007 - Death of soloist Gil Dobrica (b. 14 February 1946)

2013 - Death of physicist and engineer Paul Dan Cristea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 13, 1941).