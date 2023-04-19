APRIL 19 IN HISTORY

1848 - Birth of prose writer Calistrat Hogas (d. 28 August 1917)

1849 - Russian-Turkish Convention signed in Balta Liman, internationally recognizing the defeat of the Romanian Revolution of 1848-1849

1854 - Birth of engineer Anghel Saligny, member and president of the Romanian Academy (d. 17 June 1925)

1890 - Birth of geographer Vintila M. Mihailescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 May 1978)

1895 - Death of literary critic Raicu Ionescu-Rion (b. 24 Aug. 1872)

1919 - It is issued in Bucharest the literary magazine Sburatorul headed by Eugen Lovinescu (1919-1922 and 1926-1927)

1947 - Birth in Timisoara of Nicolae (Nicu) Covaci, painter, graphic designer, founder of Phoenix rock band, known in the West as Transsylvania-Phoenix

1949 - Birth of essayist Maria-Ana Tupan

1954 - Birth of literary critic Radu G. Teposu (d. 5 November 1999)

1962 - Union of Medical Science Societies of Romania is established

1993 - Visit to USA of president Ion Iliescu, to attend inauguration of the Holocaust Museum, meets president Bill Clinton, other officials

1995 - In Bucharest takes place the Constituent Reunion of the Joint Romania-EU Parliamentary Committee, a body foreseen in the Association Agreement

2005 - Death of chemist Maria Brezeanu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 19 March 1924)

2007 - A joint sitting of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies endorses in a 322-to-108 vote with 10 abstentions the proposal of suspending President Traian Basescu from office. The Parliament's decision was published in the Official Gazette on 19 April 2007

2013 - Romania's delegation to the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Moscow, Russia (19-21) wins seven medals: one gold - Larisa Iordache (beam); five silver - Larisa Iordache (individual compound, vault and floor), Diana Bulimar (beam) and Flavius Kozzi (vault); one bronze - Diana Bulimar (floor)

2015 - Gymnast Andreea Munteanu wins the gold medal in the beam, and Marius Aries has won the silver medal in parallels at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Montpellier, France.