 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

APRIL 19 IN HISTORY

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

1848 - Birth of prose writer Calistrat Hogas (d. 28 August 1917)

1849 - Russian-Turkish Convention signed in Balta Liman, internationally recognizing the defeat of the Romanian Revolution of 1848-1849

1854 - Birth of engineer Anghel Saligny, member and president of the Romanian Academy (d. 17 June 1925)

1890 - Birth of geographer Vintila M. Mihailescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 May 1978)

1895 - Death of literary critic Raicu Ionescu-Rion (b. 24 Aug. 1872)

1919 - It is issued in Bucharest the literary magazine Sburatorul headed by Eugen Lovinescu (1919-1922 and 1926-1927)

1947 - Birth in Timisoara of Nicolae (Nicu) Covaci, painter, graphic designer, founder of Phoenix rock band, known in the West as Transsylvania-Phoenix

1949 - Birth of essayist Maria-Ana Tupan

1954 - Birth of literary critic Radu G. Teposu (d. 5 November 1999)

1962 - Union of Medical Science Societies of Romania is established

1993 - Visit to USA of president Ion Iliescu, to attend inauguration of the Holocaust Museum, meets president Bill Clinton, other officials

1995 - In Bucharest takes place the Constituent Reunion of the Joint Romania-EU Parliamentary Committee, a body foreseen in the Association Agreement

2005 - Death of chemist Maria Brezeanu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 19 March 1924)

2007 - A joint sitting of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies endorses in a 322-to-108 vote with 10 abstentions the proposal of suspending President Traian Basescu from office. The Parliament's decision was published in the Official Gazette on 19 April 2007

2013 - Romania's delegation to the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Moscow, Russia (19-21) wins seven medals: one gold - Larisa Iordache (beam); five silver - Larisa Iordache (individual compound, vault and floor), Diana Bulimar (beam) and Flavius Kozzi (vault); one bronze - Diana Bulimar (floor)

2015 - Gymnast Andreea Munteanu wins the gold medal in the beam, and Marius Aries has won the silver medal in parallels at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Montpellier, France.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.