APRIL 23 IN HISTORY

Orthodox holiday: St. Great Martyr George, the victorious bearer

Romanian Land Forces Day

1400 - Start of the ruling of Alexander the Good in Moldova (23 April 1400 - 1 January 1432)

1872 - Birth of art historian Alexandru Tzigara-Samurcas, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 1 April 1952)

1874 - Birth of composer Alfonso Castaldi (d. 6 August 1942)

1875 - Birth of historian Gheorghe Ciuhandu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 29 April 1947)

1880 - Death of lawyer Andrei Mocioni, founding member and honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. 27 June 1812)

1887 - Consecration of Metropolitan Cathedral of Iasi, in a national event attended by King Carol I (1866-1914).

1894 - Birth of prose writer, playwright Gib I. Mihaescu (d. 19 October 1935)

1910 - Foundation Congress of Nationalist-Democrat Party led by Nicolae Iorga and A. C. Cuza

1920 - Birth of composer Edmond Deda (d. 28 September 2006)

1936 - Birth of twice world champion handball player Mihai (Michael) Redl (d. 20 August 2013)

1939 - Birth of Calin Ghibu, cameraman, outstanding personality of the image art (d. November 27, 2018)

1950 - Birth of actor Geo Costiniu (d. 11 November 2013)

1958 - Birth of film director, scenarist Radu Mihaileanu

1975 - Death of physician Iuliu Nitulescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 6 August 1895)

1996 - Death of poet, prose writer Mircea Ciobanu (b. 13 May 1940)

2008 - Death of visual artist Marcel Chirnoaga (b. 17 August 1930)

2014 - Death of Mondial band founding member Romeo Vanica (b. 27 October 1945).