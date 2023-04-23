APRIL 23 IN HISTORY

Orthodox holiday: St. Great Martyr George, the victorious bearer
Romanian Land Forces Day
1400 - Start of the ruling of Alexander the Good in Moldova (23 April 1400 - 1 January 1432)
1872 - Birth of art historian Alexandru Tzigara-Samurcas, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 1 April 1952)
1874 - Birth of composer Alfonso Castaldi (d. 6 August 1942)
1875 - Birth of historian Gheorghe Ciuhandu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 29 April 1947)
1880 - Death of lawyer Andrei Mocioni, founding member and honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. 27 June 1812)
1887 - Consecration of Metropolitan Cathedral of Iasi, in a national event attended by King Carol I (1866-1914).
1894 - Birth of prose writer, playwright Gib I. Mihaescu (d. 19 October 1935)
1910 - Foundation Congress of Nationalist-Democrat Party led by Nicolae Iorga and A. C. Cuza
1920 - Birth of composer Edmond Deda (d. 28 September 2006)
1936 - Birth of twice world champion handball player Mihai (Michael) Redl (d. 20 August 2013)
1939 - Birth of Calin Ghibu, cameraman, outstanding personality of the image art (d. November 27, 2018)
1950 - Birth of actor Geo Costiniu (d. 11 November 2013)
1958 - Birth of film director, scenarist Radu Mihaileanu
1975 - Death of physician Iuliu Nitulescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 6 August 1895)
1996 - Death of poet, prose writer Mircea Ciobanu (b. 13 May 1940)
2008 - Death of visual artist Marcel Chirnoaga (b. 17 August 1930)
2014 - Death of Mondial band founding member Romeo Vanica (b. 27 October 1945).