APRIL 25 IN HISTORY

Military Justice Day

1687 - Death of composer and organist Ioan Caianu (Caioni), known for his collection of songs called Codex Caioni (b. 1629)

1894 - The Hungarian Government starts in Cluj a political trial of the Romanian Memorandum movement that has a wide international echo; 14 members of the Central Committee of the National Romanian Party of Transylvania, including Ioan Ratiu and Vasile Lucaciu, are sentenced to prison. Strong support protests are held all over the area where Romanians live to support the fight for national emancipation of the Romanian Transylvanians

1913 - Birth of Romanian-born Italian historian and archaeologist Dinu Adamesteanu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 21, 2004)

1925 - Death of orchestra conductor and composer George Stephanescu (b. December 13, 1843)

1925 - Birth of actor Vasile Nitulescu (d. February 11, 1991)

1929 - Birth of writer Sanda Rapeanu

1932 - Birth of track-and-field athlete Lia Manoliu, an Olympic discus-throw champion (d. January 9, 1998)

1933 - Death of forensic doctor Mina Minovici, founder of the Romanian school of forensic science and the Forensic Institute of Romania as well as the Anthropometry Service of Bucharest (b. April 30, 1858)

1953 - Birth of poet and essayist Liviu Antonesei

1958 - Death of painter and graphic artist Iosif Iser, member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 21, 1881)

1992 - On Easter orthodox feast, King Mihai I of Romania pays his first visit with private character in Romania (Suceava, Bucharest, Curtea de Arges, 25-27)

1996 - Promulgation of Political Parties Law (Decree no. 79)

1996 - Inauguration in southeastern Medgidia of the European museum of Ceramics

2004 - Park of Romanian-Hungarian Reconciliation opens in Arad; a statue of liberty is unveiled again and a mock-up of a Monument of the 1848 Romanian Revolution Martyrs

2005 - President Traian Basescu, premier Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and chief diplomat Mihai-Razvan Ungureanu attend in Luxembourg, the signing ceremony of the treaty of Accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the European Union

2012 - Visit by President of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy to Bucharest

2018 - M5 degrees earthquake on Richter scale takes place in Vrancea region, at 20:15, at rd 144 km in-depth

2020 - Death of Prince Mihai Dimitrie Sturdza, historian and diplomat. (b. 1934)

2020 - M5 degrees earthquake on Richter scale occurs at 1:04, in Vrancea seismic area, Ga;ati County, at 23 km in-depth.