April 28 in history: 1908 - Establishment of Romanian Writers Society, with publicist Cincinat Pavelescu as its first chairman

1859 - Alexandru Ioan Cuza establishes Wallachia's Bureau of Statistics and appoints Dionisie Pop-Martian as its head

1861 - Birth of geologist and paleontologist Sava Athanasiu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 8 April 1946)

1893 - Death of Doctor of Law, a graduate of the universities in Paris, Brussels and Geneva, conservative independent MP Emmanuel Pache-Protopopescu, mayor of Bucharest (b. 12 February 1845)

1896 - Birth of chemist Mircea Ionescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 18 November 1980)

1908 - Establishment of Romanian Writers Society, with publicist Cincinat Pavelescu as its first chairman

1923 - Birth of physician Gheorghe Niculescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 21 May 1995)

1943 - Birth of painter Augustin Costinescu

1948 - Birth of poetess, painter Iolanda Malamen

1972 - Death of documentary film director Gabriel Barta (b. 22 October 1923)

1995 - Death of actor Nicolae Dinica (b. 1 January 1934)

1996 - Death of poet Alexandru Jebeleanu (b. 7 October 1923)

2000 - Inking in Chisinau, Moldova of the Treaty of privileged and of cooperation partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova

2006 - President Traian Basescu attends reunion of the heads of state of the Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Montenegro (Durres, Albania)

2012 - Death of physicist Margareta Giurgea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 19 August 1915).

