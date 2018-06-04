April industrial producer prices up 4.2 pct YoY

Industrial producer prices for both the domestic and foreign market advanced 0.4 pct in April 2018 from the previous month, while compared to April 2017 the advance was 4.2 pct, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced.

By industry categories, the monthly rise was the highest in the industry of intermediate goods (0.54 pct), the FMCG industry (0.51 pct) and the energy sector (1.48 pct).

Producer prices went 0.81 pct down for capital goods and 0.22 pct for durables.

Compared to April 2017 producer prices advanced 5.43 pct in the industry of intermediate goods, 2.86 pct in the durables industry, 2.73 pct in the FMCG industry and 5.36 pct in the energy industry.