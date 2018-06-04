stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

April industrial producer prices up 4.2 pct YoY

www.news.ro
hală, fabrică, întreprindere, industrie

Industrial producer prices for both the domestic and foreign market advanced 0.4 pct in April 2018 from the previous month, while compared to April 2017 the advance was 4.2 pct, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced.

By industry categories, the monthly rise was the highest in the industry of intermediate goods (0.54 pct), the FMCG industry (0.51 pct) and the energy sector (1.48 pct).

Producer prices went 0.81 pct down for capital goods and 0.22 pct for durables.

Compared to April 2017 producer prices advanced 5.43 pct in the industry of intermediate goods, 2.86 pct in the durables industry, 2.73 pct in the FMCG industry and 5.36 pct in the energy industry.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.