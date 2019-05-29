April's overdue loan payments up 1.4 pct in lei; 0.85 pct higher in foreign currency

Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in domestic lei totaled 4.98 billion lei, up 1.4 per cent against the amount recorded in March 2019, while past due loans in foreign currency inched up to 0.85 per cent, to 2.839 billion lei (equivalent), according to a report of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Loans in lei amounted to an aggregate of 169.6 billion lei in April (exceeding by 1 per cent the value recorded in the previous month), of which 66.618 billion lei were amounts contracted by economic operators and 98.677 billion lei loans contracted by the population.

Loans in foreign currency totalled 89.692 billion in lei equivalent in April 2019 (by 0.006 per cent more than in March 2019), of which 49.436 billion lei were taken out by economic operators and 36.889 billion lei credits contracted by the population.

The Bucharesters' outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.779 billion lei while foreign currency outstanding loans stood at the equivalent of 1.215 billion lei.

Bucharest reports total loans in lei worth 60.419 billion lei while those in foreign currency amount to 43.749 billion lei.