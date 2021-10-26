 
     
Arad: 21 migrants caught hidden in trucks leaving Romania

Agerpres
granita Romania

Border police officers from Arad and Bihor caught, in the last 24 hours, 21 migrants from several countries who tried to leave Romania hidden in three trucks.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Territorial Inspectorate of the Oradea Border Police, most of the migrants were found at the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint, on the pan-European highway.

The verifications found that the migrants are from Eritrea, Afghanistan and Ethiopia, aged between 14 and 37, most of them asylum seekers in Romania.

At the Bors Border Checkpoint, in a truck driven by a man from the Republic of Moldova, six migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan, aged between 23 and 38, asylum seekers in our country were found hidden in a trailer.

In all cases, border police conduct investigations, Agerpres informs.

