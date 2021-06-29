Arad: Two migrant minors found hidden in truck and two other in field, at Hungarian border

Two underage migrants from Afghanistan were found on Tuesday morning, hidden in a freight truck which was about to exit the country through the Nadlac I Border Crossing Point (PTF), and two other, from Pakistan and Tunisia, were caught in the vicinity of the point when they wanted to exit the country, on foot, through the field.

"A Bulgarian citizen presented himself to carry out border formalities, on the exit point from the country, at the wheel of a freight vehicle registered in Bulgaria. He was transporting, according to the cargo manifest, sunflower seeds, on the Bulgaria-France route. Upon a detailed verification of the means of transportation, two foreign citizens were discovered, hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were apprehended and transported to the headquarters of the research sector, where, upon verification, the border police established that they are citizens from Afghanistan, both 17 years old, asylum seekers in Romania," the Arad Border Police informed.

According to the quoted source, in the PTF Nadlac I area, at approximately 100 meters from the border line, two people were apprehended, who were on foot, and after verification it was established that they were citizens from Pakistan and Tunis, with the ages of 26, namely 38 years old.

In both cases, the border police is carrying out investigations.