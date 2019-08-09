Arrears of consolidated general budget, down 6.3pct at end-H1

The arrears of the consolidated general budget decreased by 6.3pct in the first 6 months of 2019, from 192.62 million lei in December 2018 to 180.47 million lei in June 2019, according to the data posted on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance.

Arrears older than 90 days decreased by 10.13pct in the first half, from 73.1 million lei in December 2018, to 65.7 million lei in June 2019.In June, compared to the previous month, when they totaled 168.99 million lei, arrears increased by 6.3pct. Arrears older than 90 days registered an increase of 21.21pct.The overdue debts older than 360 days rose in June by 1.4 million lei compared to December 2018 and by 600,000 lei compared to the previous month, totaling 44.8 million lei.In the local budgets, for the first 6 months of the year, the unfulfilled obligations decreased by 8.7pct, from 171.3 million lei, in December 2018, to 156.43 million lei in June 2019. Compared to the previous month, arrears went up by 3pct.In terms of state and autonomous budgets, in the first 6 months of this year, arrears increased from 21.28 million lei in December 2018, to 24 million lei in June 2019. Debts older than 90 days rose from 2.2 million lei in December 2018 to 3.3 million lei in June 2018.