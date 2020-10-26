Arrears on loans in lei down by 7.44%, on foreign currency by 6.15% in September

Past-due payments on loans in domestic lei by individual and corporate borrowers in September 2020 amounted to 4.62 billion lei, down 7.44% from the amount reported in the previous month, while arrears on foreign currency loans decreased by 6.15%, to 1.83 billion lei (equivalent), according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The total loans in lei reached, in September, 190.968 billion lei (by 1.27% over the value of the previous month), of which 70.527 billion lei were amounts contracted by economic agents and 116.292 billion lei loans taken by the population.

Loans in foreign currency totaled 89.332 equivalent in lei in September 2020 (by 0.64% more than in August 2020), of which 51.395 billion lei were loans contracted by economic agents and 32.487 billion lei were loans taken by the population.

At the end of September, Bucharest residents outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.839 billion lei (1.965 billion lei in August) and the foreign currency equivalent of 714.3 million lei (738.5 million lei in August).

The amount of RON-loans taken out in Bucharest was 67.132 billion lei (66.271 billion lei the previous month), and those in foreign currency to 45.908 billion lei (45.454 billion lei in August).