Arrivals at Romania's tourist accommodation establishments, up 17.3pct in H1 2023

Arrivals at Romania's tourist accommodation establishments including apartments and rooms for rent in H1 2023 totalled 5.616 million people, up 17.3% y-o-y, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday, tolod Agerpres.

Of the total number of arrivals, the arrivals of Romanian tourists at tourist accommodation establishments made up 83.4%, while the arrivals of foreign tourists made up 16.6%.

Overnight stays at tourist accommodation establishments including apartments and rooms for rent totalled 11.078 million, up 16.6% from the same period of 2022.

Out of the total number of overnight stays, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists at tourist accommodation establishments made up 81.5%, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists made up 18.5%. The average length of stay in H1 2023 was 1.9 days for Romanian tourists, and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

The net occupancy rate of tourist accommodation establishments in the first six months of 2023 was 25.8% of total tourist accommodation establishments including apartments and rooms for rent, up 2.2% over H1 2022.

By county, the number of tourist arrivals at tourist accommodation establishments including apartments and rooms for rent was high in Bucharest City (867,000 people), Brasov (667,700 people) and Constanta (331,600 people ), and overnight stays of tourists at tourist accommodation establishments including apartments and rooms for rent recorded highest values in: Bucharest City (1.745 million), and the counties of Brasov (1.246 million) and Constanta (897,800).

Most of the foreign tourists staying at tourist accommodation establishments including apartments and rooms for rent came from Germany (94,400 people), Italy (87,300 people) and Israel (77,500 people).

The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania as reflected in border statistics at the border checking points, were 6.531 million people in H1 2023, an increase of 18.4% y-o-y.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad as reflected in border statistics at the border checkpoints increased by 16.8% y-o-y.