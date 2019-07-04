 
     
As many as 2,650 certificates issued so far by agricultural payments agency to farming scheme beneficiaries

The Agricultural Payments and Interventions Agency (APIA) has issued so far 2,650 certificates for the beneficiaries of the payment schemes implemented under APIA's agreements with financial & banking and non-banking institutions for the 2019 Campaign, the agency said in a release. 

Included in the payment program are the single area payment scheme, the redistributive payment, the payment for agricultural practices beneficial for the climate and the environment, and the agri-environment-climate measures M10, M11, M13. 

The loan can be as high as 85 percent of the amount calculated according to the certificate issued by APIA.

APIA also announced having concluded 17 tripartite conventions with banking and non-banking institutions, and with the guarantee funds (the Rural Credit Guarantee Fund IFN - SA (FGCR) and the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises IFN - SA (FNGCIMM). 

The list of the banking and non-banking institutions includes the following entities: BCR, BRD, CEC Bank, Creditcoop, Exim Bank, First Bank, Goodbee, Libra Internet Bank, Intesa, OTP Bank, Patria Bank, Procredit, Raiffeisen Bank, Transilvania Bank, Unicredit, Bank. 

All the conventions concluded between APIA, the banking and non-banking institutions and FGCR / FNGCIMM are posted on the institution's website under the Conventions, Agreements, Protocols section.

