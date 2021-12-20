As many as 29,818 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 6,611 with first dose

As many as 29,818 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 6,611 the first dose, 7,840 - the second dose and 15,367 - the third dose, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Monday.

According to the cited source, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 15,657,512 doses of vaccine were administered to 7,896,721 people, of whom 7,742,950 have been fully vaccinated and 1,915,030 have been immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, there have been nine cases of side-effects, all whole-body reactions.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,642 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,137 local and 17,505 whole body.AGERPRES