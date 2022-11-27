As many as 4,391 Ukrainian citizens seek asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

As many as 4,391 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, enjoying all the rights provided by the national legislation, the Interior Ministry reported on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, no Ukrainian citizen applied for asylum in Romania, according to agerpres.ro.

Also, between March 18, 2022 and now, 90,309 residence permits were issued for seekers of temporary protection, with 22 of them having been issued in the last 24 hours.

The occupancy rate of the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is now 24.9%.

Regarding traffic through the border crossing points in the last 24 hours, 22,760 means of transport and 80,895 people entered the country, including 9,165 Ukrainian citizens.