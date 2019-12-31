 
     
As many as 67 vocational training programs to start nationwide in January

anofm

The National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) will organize, in January, at national level, 67 vocational training programs, in which 1,010 people will participate.

According to an ANOFM release, the vocational training programs with the most available places aim at qualifications such as: shop assistant - 215 persons, introducing validation and data processing operator - 70 persons, security agent - 56 persons, key competence in Romanian - 56 persons, sanitary and gas installations plumber - 56 persons, medium and low voltage electrician - 42 persons, barber, hairdresser, manicure, pedicure - 40 persons, cook - 28 persons, chambermaid - 56 persons, public procurement expert - 28 people.

The counties in which the courses will be organized in January 2020, with the largest number of participants, are Brasov (126 persons) and Bucharest (140 persons).

