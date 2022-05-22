As many as 9,569 Ukrainians enter Romania on May 21

As many as 95,276 people have entered Romania on May 21, of whom 9,569 were Ukrainian citizens (up 8.4% from the previous day), with 4,870 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (by 7.3% more), and 1,032 entering the country at the border with Moldova (by 0.7% more), the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Sunday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

As many as 995,343 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania until May 25 at 24:00 hrs since the start of the military conflict in the neighboring country, and the number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 1,029,872, IGPF said, Agerpres.ro informs.

Measures to strengthen the border surveillance system have also been put in place at the border, with the crews carrying out missions in the areas of responsibility being supplemented. Actions are being taken in an integrated system with the other institutions with responsibilities in the field, in view of operational data and information exchange, as well as to jointly adopt the necessary measures for the management of the cases, the release shows.